Paramilitary ‘element’ suspected in Belfast rioting following Southport stabbings

A Northern Ireland police chief said an “element” of paramilitary involvement was behind recent disorder in Belfast, as violent anti-immigration protests sparked by stabbings in Southport continue.

Police came under sustained attack and the victim of a suspected hate crime is in a serious condition in hospital following the disorder in Belfast on Monday night.

“I have no doubt there is a paramilitary element to this,” Jones said during a press conference in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon. But added that she was not in a position to conclude paramilitaries were the main organisers behind the protests.

“What we saw last night, we feel was different from what we saw on Saturday.

“On Saturday, we saw mainly older adult people who became involved in disorder.”