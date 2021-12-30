Half of Britons vow to use less plastic in 2022

Half of Britons intend to make a New Year’s resolution to use less plastic in 2022, according to a survey – but only 1 in 7 are “definitely” clear about which alternatives are better for the environment.

Of the 2,000 respondents, 73 per cent said they would like the opportunity to buy more food wrapped in plastic alternatives.

The survey was commissioned by Cambridge-based Xampla, which is making the world’s first plant protein alternative to plastic for commercial use.