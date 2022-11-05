Jump to content

Asylum-seekers’ human rights ‘routinely abused’ in Calais, Rishi Sunak warned

Government ‘mocking’ those fleeing war with Suella Braverman’s ‘invasion’ rhetoric, Calais Appeal says

Andy Gregory
Friday 04 November 2022 22:43
Suella Braverman calls 'broken' immigration system an 'invasion on southern coast'

People seeking to make the treacherous journey across the Channel to seek asylum in Britain are experiencing “routine” human rights abuses in northern France, charities have warned Rishi Sunak.

In a letter to the new prime minister, grassroots organisations under the banner of Calais Appeal accused his nascent government of “mocking” the rights of those fleeing war, after home secretary Suella Braverman invoked the far-right rhetoric of an “invasion” on England’s south coast.

As the record numbers of people crossing the Channel in small boats dominate headlines, aid groups warned the “harsh reality on the ground” is being ignored, with Calais and Grand Snythe remaining “cruel and dangerous” places for the thousands of displaced people living there.

