Children ‘have become more charitable’ in response to Ukraine war and Covid pandemic
UK children have given or raised money five times on average in past five years, Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports
Children have become more charitable in response Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic, research suggests.
Some 79 per cent of children aged between seven to 14 wish they could do more to help their peers affected by war and hunger, a survey found.
Children polled have given or raised money for a charity five times on average in the past two years in the UK, with a third of them becoming more charitable amid Covid and world conflict.
