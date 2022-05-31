✕ Close President Zelensky meets US officials

EU leaders have agreed to ban the import of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This immediately covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine,” EU Council president Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

However, the embargo only applies to seaborne trade, not oil carried by pipelines.

It was also agreed that the largest Russian bank Sberbank be cut off from the Swift system, while a further three Russian state-owned broadcasters will be outlawed.

It came as a Moscow-backed separatist leader claimed Russian fighters captured one-third of Luhansk’s key city Sievierodonetsk, adding, however, that they had not managed to advance as rapidly as planned.

Leonid Pasechnik, the regional governor, said the Russian fighters are slowly making their way to the centre of the city as Moscow’s bid to fully seize the territory has intensified.