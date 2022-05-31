Ukraine news – live: EU bans Russian oil imports by sea ‘to stop Putin war machine’
Kremlin says it will find other importers after bloc clamps down on sea trade
President Zelensky meets US officials
EU leaders have agreed to ban the import of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
“This immediately covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine,” EU Council president Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.
However, the embargo only applies to seaborne trade, not oil carried by pipelines.
It was also agreed that the largest Russian bank Sberbank be cut off from the Swift system, while a further three Russian state-owned broadcasters will be outlawed.
It came as a Moscow-backed separatist leader claimed Russian fighters captured one-third of Luhansk’s key city Sievierodonetsk, adding, however, that they had not managed to advance as rapidly as planned.
Leonid Pasechnik, the regional governor, said the Russian fighters are slowly making their way to the centre of the city as Moscow’s bid to fully seize the territory has intensified.
War crimes meeting held at Hague over Russia-Ukraine war
Representatives of a group of nations working together to investigate war crimes in Russia's invasion of Ukraine are meeting in The Hague amid ongoing calls for those responsible for atrocities to be brought to justice.
Tuesday's coordination meeting at the European Union's judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, of members of a Joint Investigation Team and International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian towns.
Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has been widely condemned as an illegal act of aggression. Russian forces have been accused of killing civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha and of repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure including hospitals and a theater in the besieged city of Mariupol that was being used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians.
An investigation by The Associated Press found evidence that the March 16 bombing killed close to 600 people inside and outside the building.
Ukraine: EU sanctions not enough
The latest European Union sanctions on Russia, which ban most imports of its oil, are "not enough" and the pace of sanctions so far has been too slow, a senior official in the Ukrainian president's office said in a speech in Madrid on Tuesday.
In the bloc's toughest reprisals against Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago, an EU summit in Brussels on Monday agreed measures that officials said would immediately cut more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, and 90 per cent by the end of the year.
"If you ask me, I would say far too slow, far too late and definitely not enough," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said.
Two Russian soldiers jailed for war crimes
A Ukrainian court sentenced two captured Russian soldiers to 11 and a half years in jail on Tuesday for shelling a town in eastern Ukraine, the second war crimes verdict since the start of Russia's invasion in February.
Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov, who listened to the verdict standing in a reinforced glass box at the Kotelevska district court in central Ukraine, both pleaded 'guilty' last week.
OSCE says one of four Ukrainian staff held in eastern Ukraine is free
One of four Ukrainians who had been working for an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe monitoring mission and were detained in eastern Ukraine has been released, the OSCE's secretary general said on Tuesday.
"Very relieved about the release of one national mission member," Helga Schmid said on Twitter. "I urge for the release of the three colleagues who remain in detention in Donetsk and Luhansk."
The mission's mandate expired at the end of March.
Putin’s full capture of Donbas region ‘within reach’, former army chief says
Vladimir Putin's full capture of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region is "within reach", a former army chief has said.
Lord Richard Dannatt, a retired British Army officer and crossparty peer, spoke to Sky News this morning.
His comments came as Ukraine ramped up calls for more weapons from the West and the EU agreed a watered down package of oil and gas sanctions against the Kremlin.
More comments from Lord Dannatt here:
EU sanctions package was ‘best we could get’
European Union leaders handed Hungary concessions to agree an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, sealing a deal in the wee hours on Tuesday that aims to cut 90 per cent of Russia's crude imports into the bloc by the end of the year.
By making a promise that the EU's embargo excludes the pipeline that landlocked Hungary relies on for Russian oil, the bloc aims to reduce Moscow's income to finance the war it launched three months ago in Ukraine.
"It's a fair compromise ... this was the best we could get," Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit, where leaders will discuss ways to mitigate soaring energy prices.
Estonia calls for more sanctions on Russia
The EU should go even further and discuss a seventh package of Russia sanctions that would include steps against gas imports, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday, while adding that she did not have high hopes that it would happen.
"I think that gas has to be in the seventh package but I am realistic as well," Kallas told reporters as she arrived for a second day of talks at an EU summit in Brussels. "I don't think it will be there."
About Monday's last-minute deal on oil sanctions, she said: "It's a fair compromise ... this was the best we could get. Yesterday I was very sceptical that we would reach an agreement so that's a positive thing that we did."
Evacuations from Sievierodonetsk not possible at present - city administration
Ukraine is still in control of Sievierodonetsk city and its soldiers are fighting slowly advancing Russian troops but evacuations of civilians are not currently possible, the head of the city's administration said on Tuesday.
"The city is still in Ukrainian hands and it's putting up a fight... (but) evacuations are not possible due to the fighting," Oleksandr Stryuk told Ukrainian television.
UK says Russia making slow inroads into Ukraine's Luhansk region
British military intelligence said on Tuesday that Russia was advancing slowly into Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, adding that the massing of its forces in a small area raised risks for others elsewhere.
"Progress has been slow but gains are being held. Routes into the pocket likely remain under Ukrainian control," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update.
"Russia has achieved greater local successes than earlier in the campaign by massing forces and fires in a relatively small area. This forces Russia to accept risk elsewhere in occupied territory."
Russian troops were slowly advancing towards the city centre in Sievierodonetsk, the governor of Luhansk region said earlier in the day.
Finland doesn’t take Turkish woes seriously, Erdogan’s spokesperson says
Finland has to stop "protecting" what Turkey considers a terrorist organisation and take Turkey's security concerns seriously if it wants Turkey to accept it in NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesperson told a Finnish newspaper on Tuesday.
"The problem is not that Finland would not understand Turkey. Finland refuses to take Turkey's security concerns seriously," Communications Director of the Turkish President, Fahrettin Altun told Finland's largest daily Helsingin Sanomat by email.
Turkey has objected to Finland's and Sweden's joining the Western defence alliance on the grounds they harbour people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and others it deems terrorists, and because Finland and Sweden halted arms exports to Turkey in 2019, Reuters reported.
Altun's words echoed what Erdogan's chief foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin told his U.S. counterpart on Monday, calling for the two Nordic countries to "take concrete steps regarding the terrorist organisations that threaten Turkey's national security".
"Eventually Finland's government must decide which is more important, to join NATO or protect these kinds of organisations," Altun told the paper.
