Liz Truss faces revolt as angry Tory MPs demand U-turns on tax plans

Liz Truss is facing open revolt from Conservative MPs demanding further U-turns on her tax giveaway mini-Budget, after she ruled out spending cuts to balance the nation’s books.

Increasingly fractious Tories made clear the prime minister should reverse or defer her decision to scrap a rise in corporation tax scheduled for 2023, at a cost of £18.7bn.

The calls came after The Independent revealed Downing Street staff have been going through chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s 23 September statement line by line following the receipt of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) initial assessment of its impact.