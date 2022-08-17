Government on ‘war footing’ over cost of living crisis, minister claims – but offers no new help
Ministers considering ‘various cards’ next PM can play, says Kit Malthouse – as Liz Truss accused of ‘moral failure’ over refusal to extra payments
Boris Johnson’s government is on a “war footing” over the deepening cost of living crisis, the Cabinet Office minister has claimed – but insisted that no new support could be offered until the next prime minister is at No 10.
Kit Malthouse said he and other ministers were “thinking carefully about the various cards the prime minister can play in the autumn”.
There were no guarantees of further help, as inflation reached a 40-year high of 10.1 per cent and heaped more pressure on families struggling with soaring bills and food prices.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies