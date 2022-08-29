State pensioners could be left with just over £10 a day after energy price cap hike

Pensioners in the country relying on state payment may be left with a little over £10 to spend in a day on food, transport, medicines, and other living costs from next April in the wake of rising cost of energy, according to reports.
A Sky News analysis found the full state pension is likely to spike to £10,600 from April 2023, provided inflation is fixed at 10.1 per cent next month when the pension rates are fixed for 2023-24.
However, the usual costs of energy bills will touch £6,616 in April, according to a prediction by consultancy group Cornwall Insight.
