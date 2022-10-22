UK Covid infections hit 2 million for first time in three months

Covid-19 infections in the UK have hit two million for the first time in three months, new data reveals.

According to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of infections continued to increase in England and Wales in the week up to 10 October, though the trend remains uncertain in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus was up 15 per cent from 1.7 million in the previous week.