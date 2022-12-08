Go-ahead for controversial Cumbria coal mine condemned by government’s climate adviser
Cumbria colliery would be first new pit to open since 1991
The government has been condemned for approving a new coal mine in Cumbria – Britain’s first in generations.
The Woodhouse Colliery project, near Whitehaven, has sparked fierce opposition from locals and environmentalists.
Levelling-up secretary Michael Gove has granted permission, saying the coal will be used for the production of steel and not for power generation.
