Inside Politics: Does Dominic Cummings have ‘documentary evidence’ on Matt Hancock?
The former No 10 adviser is said to have documents showing Boris Johnson’s anger at his health secretary over the care home debacle, writes Adam Forrest
Is it important to rake over the past in great detail? China doesn’t think so. Beijing has hit back at Washington’s “conspiracy” obsession, after Joe Biden ordered US intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to work out how the pandemic began. Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock aren’t keen on going back over the origins of the UK’s Covid crisis. Their allies have waved away Dominic Cummings’ evidence session as the work of a conspiratorial obsessive, stuck in the past. But the opposition parties are demanding that a public inquiry is brought forward so we can finally get the bottom of the historic mess.
