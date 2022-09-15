Jump to content

David Attenborough says King Charles has been at ‘forefront’ of concern for natural world

Charles has long been a passionate environmentalist

Saphora Smith
Climate Correspondent
Thursday 15 September 2022 16:27
Queen Consort and Princess of Wales leave Buckingham Palace for Queen's procession

Sir David Attenborough has praised King Charles III for being at “the forefront” of concern about the natural world.

“He took quite extreme lines when they were not as popular or as widespread as they are now,” Sir David told the BBC, while helping cover the Queen’s procession on Wednesday.

“The question of talking to the plants at the time was joked about but actually now you realise that that came from his heart - he really meant it - and it couldn’t be more important now than it’s ever been,” he said, referring to Charles’ past admission that he speaks to his plants to help them grow.

