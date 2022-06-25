Raab says ‘distraction’ of partygate to blame for two by-election defeats

Also accuses Tory rebels of ‘ill-discipline’

Kate Devlin
Whitehall Editor
Saturday 25 June 2022 23:26
Boris Johnson vows to 'listen to voters' and keep going despite by-election defeats

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has claimed the “distraction” of the partygate scandal was partly to blame for two devastating by-elections defeats for the Conservatives.

The Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden resigned within hours of the results, with a swipe at what he described as “recent events” and saying that “someone must take responsibility”.

But Mr Raab tried to brush aside the affair which has plunged his party into chaos, describing it as one of a series of “distractions” which lost the party votes.

