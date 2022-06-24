✕ Close Boris Johnson fails to deny he offered Carrie Symonds top job

The Conservatives have lost both by-elections fought on Thursday, with Labour gaining Wakefield and the Lib Dems winning big in Tiverton and Honiton.

With both results coming in quick succession in the early hours of Friday, Simon Lightwood won for Labour after gaining 13,166 votes, compared to 8,241 for Conservative candidate Nadeem Ahmed.

The Liberal Democrats’ Richard Foord then won in Devon overturning a 24,000 Conservative majority.

Mr Foord, the newly-elected Liberal Democrat MP for Tiverton and Honiton, described his victory as “absolutely staggering.” Meanwhile, Simon Lightwood has said “the next Labour government has been born in this room tonight” after his win in West Yorkshire.

Following the double loss, Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden resigned from his position citing the by-election results saying: “Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings.”