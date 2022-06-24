By-election news - live: Tories lose both seats as Labour take Wakefield and Lib Dems win Tiverton & Honiton
Richard Foord and Simon Lightwood become newest MPs for Lib Dems and Labour, respectively
The Conservatives have lost both by-elections fought on Thursday, with Labour gaining Wakefield and the Lib Dems winning big in Tiverton and Honiton.
With both results coming in quick succession in the early hours of Friday, Simon Lightwood won for Labour after gaining 13,166 votes, compared to 8,241 for Conservative candidate Nadeem Ahmed.
The Liberal Democrats’ Richard Foord then won in Devon overturning a 24,000 Conservative majority.
Mr Foord, the newly-elected Liberal Democrat MP for Tiverton and Honiton, described his victory as “absolutely staggering.” Meanwhile, Simon Lightwood has said “the next Labour government has been born in this room tonight” after his win in West Yorkshire.
Following the double loss, Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden resigned from his position citing the by-election results saying: “Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings.”
‘An honourable letter from an honourable man,’ MPs react to Dowden resignation
Conservative MP Simon Hoare described former party chairman Oliver Dowden described his resignation nation as “an honourable letter from an honourable man.”
Writing on Twitter the North Dorset MP added: “OliverDowden is not to blame for these results. Since 2015 I have always been proud to call Oliver a friend. Never more so than today.”
Conservative MP, Sir Roger Gale who has called for Boris Johnson to step down said: “Oliver Dowden is a decent and honourable man who has clearly decided that he can no longer defend the indefensible.”
Oliver Dowden resigns as Tory chair after Conservative losses in by-elections
Oliver Dowden has resigned as chairman of the Conservative Party after it suffered two by-election defeats, saying in a letter to prime minister Boris Johnson that “someone must take responsibility”.
Mr Dowden said in his letter to the PM the by-elections “are the latest in a run of very poor results for our party”.
“Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings.
“We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office.”
The MP ended his letter by saying: “I want to emphasise that this is a deeply personal decision that I have taken alone.
“I will, as always, remain loyal to the Conservative Party.”
Adam Forrest reports:
Tory chairman Oliver Dowden resigns after double by-election loss
‘Somebody must take responsibility’, senior MP says in letter to Boris Johnson
‘Voters rejecting PM’, says former No 10 adviser
Former No 10 adviser Tim Montgomerie, creator of the Conservative Home website, said the result in Tiverton was “massive”, adding: “This is a crisis for the Conservative party.”
He told Sky News: “Voters are reacting to the character of the prime minister. They are rejecting the character of the prime minister. And if the Conservative doesn’t act soon… the whole Conservative party will be judged. We cannot let this situation continue.”
Breaking: Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden resigns after double by-election loss
Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden has submitted his letter of resignation after the Conservative’s double by-election loss.
Read the report here:
Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden resigns after double by-election loss
‘Somebody must take responsibility’, senior figure says in letter to Boris Johnson
‘The next Labour government has been born’ - Lightwood
New Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood declared that “the next Labour government has been born in this room tonight”.
In his speech after being announced the winner of the West Yorkshire by-election, he said: “Tonight, the people of Wakefield have spoken on behalf of the British people. They have said unreservedly: ‘Boris Johnson, your contempt for this country is no longer tolerated’.
“It’s not acceptable that a quarter of our children in Wakefield live in poverty, it’s not acceptable that hundreds of people leave A&E every month without being treated because of record NHS waiting times, and it’s not acceptable that convictions for crimes like robbery have fallen by almost half in the past five years.
“People in Wakefield and across the country are sick of the deceit and dishonesty of this government.”
Tories handed ‘wake-up call’ with double defeat in Tiverton and Wakefield by-elections
Boris Johnson’s Conservatives suffered a historic double defeat on Friday morning as voters turned against them in both the Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield by-elections.
The Liberal Democrats swept to victory in Devon, as Richard Foord overcame a Tory majority of 24,239 votes – the largest ever overturned at a by-election.
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said it was the “biggest by-election victory our country has ever seen”, adding that the result should be a “wake-up call” to Tory MPs about Mr Johnson’s leadership.
Labour’s Simon Robert Lightwood won in Wakefield after winning the west Yorkshire seat by almost 5,000 votes, overturning a smaller Conservative lead of 3,358 votes.
Read the details in this joint report by Holly Bancroft and Adam Forrest :
Tories handed ‘wake-up call’ with double defeat in Tiverton and Wakefield
Lib Dem win in Devon represents the largest majority ever overturned at by-election
Labour ‘rebuilding the red wall’, says Lightwood
Simon Lightwood, the newly elected MP from Wakefield, told reporters Labour was “rebuilding the red wall” and that the biggest issue on the doorstep throughout the campaign had been the cost of living crisis.
Asked what the victory would mean for Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership, he said: “I think it speaks volumes. We are rebuilding the red wall and this is the birthplace of the next Labour government.”
Mr Lightwood added: “We’re rebuilding the trust of the electorate and people are ready for a fresh start. They’re sick of all the lies and deceit of Boris Johnson and we offer that alternative vision.”
Asked whether the success would translate into other red wall seats across the north, he said: “I think we can be certain of that.”
'This result is absolutely staggering' says Foord
Richard Foord, Liberal Democrat winner from Tiverton and Honiton, told The Independent that the party was not expecting a win of this scale.
“This result is absolutely staggering,” he said. “ We weren’t expecting a win, let alone a win of this scale.
“We had noticed that momentum has been shifting from the Conservatives to the Liberal Democrats over the course of this campaign and particularly over recent days because of the very positive agenda that we were setting out but this is absolutely seismic, we’ve overturned the biggest majority in by election history.
“There is a very clear trend in the Blue Wall constituencies that people are looking at the positive Liberal democrat proposals and voting for the Lib Dems.
“I certainly think that some life long Conservatives couldn’t bear the idea of voting for the Conservative party while it’s lead by Boris Johnson and so in terms of retaining their support, regardless of what happens in the Conservative party internal politics, I will work really very hard to represent every single constituent.”
Labour and Lib Dems urged to work together at general election
Naomi Smith, chief executive of the Best for Britain, campaigning for the anti-Conservative electoral pact, said the majorities at both by-elections “could not have been overturned without tactical voting and an unofficial electoral pact between the opposition parties”.
Urging Keir Starmer and Ed Davey to collaborate, she added: “Labour and the Lib Dems mustn’t rest on their laurels, repeating this success will be much more difficult in a general election. Our polling proves they will need to collaborate to defeat the government.”
Davey: ‘Public sick of Johnson’s lies and law-breaking’
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey slammed the Conservatives after his party secured a sweeping win in Tiverton and Honiton.
“The Liberal Democrats have made political history with this stunning win. It is the biggest by-election victory our country has ever seen,” he said.
“This should be a wake-up call for all those Conservative MPs propping up Boris Johnson. They cannot afford to ignore this result.
“The people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken for the country.
“The public is sick of Boris Johnson’s lies and law-breaking and it’s time for Conservative MPs to finally do the right thing and sack him.”
