London renters in leakiest homes face £1,000 premium on energy bills
Exclusive: Sadiq Khan demands rent freeze, as new research shows tenants in most poorly-insulated homes will pay extra £947 a year
London mayor Sadiq Khan has called for an immediate private rent freeze, as new analysis shows renters in the capital’s most poorly-insulated homes face paying a premium of almost £1,000.
City Hall figures shared with The Independent shows that Londoners in the leakiest private rental homes – in energy-efficiency rating bands F and G – face a premium of £947 a year.
Half of all London’s 490,000 private renters sit below the band C energy rating standard. They face an average premium of an extra £455 a year on their bills compared to those at band C.
