Jacob Rees-Mogg hints schools and hospitals could get help with energy bills beyond six months
Six months of support ‘doesn’t cut it’, business secretary warned
Jacob Rees-Mogg has hinted that government support with energy bills for schools, hospitals and care homes could continue next year, amid concern and confusion over his six-month support plan.
The business secretary announced on Wednesday plans to slash the cost of gas and electricity for businesses and other non-domestic users for six months from October, a scheme estimated to cost around £40bn.
Business groups said further support would be needed at the end of a “short-term fix”, while small firms voiced fears of a spike in bills in spring, uncertain whether they would be eligible for extra help next year.
