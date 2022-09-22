Jump to content

Jacob Rees-Mogg hints schools and hospitals could get help with energy bills beyond six months

Six months of support ‘doesn’t cut it’, business secretary warned

Adam Forrest,Andrew Woodcock
Thursday 22 September 2022 15:47
Rees-Mogg hints schools and hospitals could get help with energy bills beyond six months

Jacob Rees-Mogg has hinted that government support with energy bills for schools, hospitals and care homes could continue next year, amid concern and confusion over his six-month support plan.

The business secretary announced on Wednesday plans to slash the cost of gas and electricity for businesses and other non-domestic users for six months from October, a scheme estimated to cost around £40bn.

Business groups said further support would be needed at the end of a “short-term fix”, while small firms voiced fears of a spike in bills in spring, uncertain whether they would be eligible for extra help next year.

