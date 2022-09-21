Business energy bills to be capped for 6 months, government confirms

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Business energy bills are to be capped for 6 months from October the government has confirmed.

Shops and independent local pubs will be among a smaller number of businesses who will receive longer-term help, Liz Truss also indicated.

The chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the government had “stepped in to stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs, and limit inflation”.

The measure will cut the expected wholesale price in half.

There had been fears to complex scheme, designed to deal with soaring prices, would be delayed until November - and payments would have to be backdated.

But the government has announced it will start on October 1.

Business groups and Tory MPs had warned the scale of the package would have to be “huge” to save the High Street this winter. Many businesses have reported projected increases in their energy costs of more than 500 per cent and some have already been forced to close.

On a trip to a United Nations summit, the prime minister said soaring energy bills were a "price worth paying" to ensure the UK’s "long-term security" after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused costs to spike.