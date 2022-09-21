Business energy bills to be capped for 6 months, government confirms
Shops and independent local pubs among those who will get more long-term help, PM indicates
Business energy bills are to be capped for 6 months from October the government has confirmed.
Shops and independent local pubs will be among a smaller number of businesses who will receive longer-term help, Liz Truss also indicated.
The chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the government had “stepped in to stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs, and limit inflation”.
The measure will cut the expected wholesale price in half.
There had been fears to complex scheme, designed to deal with soaring prices, would be delayed until November - and payments would have to be backdated.
But the government has announced it will start on October 1.
Business groups and Tory MPs had warned the scale of the package would have to be “huge” to save the High Street this winter. Many businesses have reported projected increases in their energy costs of more than 500 per cent and some have already been forced to close.
On a trip to a United Nations summit, the prime minister said soaring energy bills were a "price worth paying" to ensure the UK’s "long-term security" after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused costs to spike.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies