Business energy bills to be capped for 6 months, government confirms

Shops and independent local pubs among those who will get more long-term help, PM indicates

Kate Devlin
Wednesday 21 September 2022 09:22
Around one in five UK adults are estimated to be behind on at least one household bill, up from about one in seven in March, according to the Money Advice Trust (PA)
Business energy bills are to be capped for 6 months from October the government has confirmed.

Shops and independent local pubs will be among a smaller number of businesses who will receive longer-term help, Liz Truss also indicated.

The chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the government had “stepped in to stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs, and limit inflation”.

The measure will cut the expected wholesale price in half.

There had been fears to complex scheme, designed to deal with soaring prices, would be delayed until November - and payments would have to be backdated.

But the government has announced it will start on October 1.

Business groups and Tory MPs had warned the scale of the package would have to be “huge” to save the High Street this winter. Many businesses have reported projected increases in their energy costs of more than 500 per cent and some have already been forced to close.

On a trip to a United Nations summit, the prime minister said soaring energy bills were a "price worth paying" to ensure the UK’s "long-term security" after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused costs to spike.

