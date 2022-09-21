Jacob Rees-Mogg announces energy bill discount for businesses

Energy bills for businesses, charities and public bodies will be capped for six months from October, business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced.

The discount will automatically apply to businesses’ bills, which have soared in recent weeks in light of global energy prices.

However, business owners are hoping for support beyond this time period.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said: “More support is needed to tackle the cost of doing business and we need a plan beyond the next six months.

Sign up to our newsletters.