More than half of Britons think non-payment of energy bills ‘justified’ as cost of living crisis bites

Almost half fear riots, as expert warns this winter could see ‘poll tax moment’ for government

Andrew Woodcock,Jon Stone
Wednesday 10 August 2022 20:00
More than half of Britons (55 per cent) believe an organised campaign of non-payment of energy bills is justified if prices rocket upwards as forecast this winter, according to a new poll.

And almost half (44 per cent) fear that there will be riots if consumers are given no further help with bills expected to top £3,500 from October and £4,000 by the spring.

The findings by pollster Savanta came as former chancellor Rishi Sunak promised “hundreds of pounds more” to the most vulnerable households if he becomes prime minister, while his rival for the Conservative leadership Liz Truss refused to commit to direct payments to those most in need.

