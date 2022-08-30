Jump to content
Row over chancellor’s US ‘junket’ while government silent over energy crisis

Nadhim Zahawi criticised for ‘jetting off to an international chinwag’ – when he has only days left in No 11

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Monday 29 August 2022 22:31
Public should cut back on energy use, says chancellor

Nadhim Zahawi is under fire for flying to the US for a “junket” in his dying days as chancellor, while the public is in the dark about help with rocketing energy bills.

The chancellor is spending several days across the Atlantic for discussions about financial services co-operation, support for Ukraine and energy security, the Treasury said.

But the visit comes when Mr Zahawi has no real power in the job he was handed by Boris Johnson in early July, because he is almost certain to be removed whoever wins the Tory leadership race next Monday.

