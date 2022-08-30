Row over chancellor’s US ‘junket’ while government silent over energy crisis

Nadhim Zahawi is under fire for flying to the US for a “junket” in his dying days as chancellor, while the public is in the dark about help with rocketing energy bills.

The chancellor is spending several days across the Atlantic for discussions about financial services co-operation, support for Ukraine and energy security, the Treasury said.

But the visit comes when Mr Zahawi has no real power in the job he was handed by Boris Johnson in early July, because he is almost certain to be removed whoever wins the Tory leadership race next Monday.