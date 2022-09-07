A UK ticket holder has come forward to claim the £110,978,200.90 EuroMillions jackpot prize from Friday’s draw.

Once the ticket has been validated by National Lottery operator Camelot and paid, the winner will then decide whether or not to go public.

There will be no information on whether they are an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased unless the ticket-holder decides to go public, Camelot said.