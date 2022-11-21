MPs condemn FA for ‘crumbling’ over OneLove armband U-turn
Ministers challenged to wear armbands instead if they attend matches in Qatar
MPs have criticised both the FA and FIFA after England and Wales decided not to wear OneLove armbands at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar over the threat of sporting sanctions.
Politicians and fans groups have also expressed “contempt” for FIFA after plans to wear the armbands were dropped under threat of yellow cards for captains Harry Kane and Gareth Bale.
Former Tory minister Simon Clarke said: “The England or Welsh captains being ordered to leave the pitch over a moral stance would have been the defining image of this World Cup. A challenge ducked by FA and FA Wales.”
