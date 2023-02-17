Jump to content

Jonathan Shenkin, 45, is one of eight Britons known to have died while fighting in Ukraine

Emily Atkinson
Wednesday 15 February 2023 15:14
The family of a British medic killed in Ukraine have paid tribute to him, saying he “died a hero”.

Jonathan Shenkin, 45, from Glasgow was serving in the embattled country as a paramedic. His relatives say he died in December.

He is one of eight Britons known to have been killed while fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on 24 February last year.

