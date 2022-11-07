Cabinet minister Gavin Williamson has been accused of making a tacit threat by raising a sensitive issue about a female Tory MP’s private life in a meeting.

A fellow Tory minister is said to have claimed that Mr Williamson mentioned an issue about her private life in 2016 in a bid to silence her when he was chief whip and she was a backbencher.

The MP – who was campaigning on an issue causing problems for the government at the time – interpretated the conversation as a threat, according to The Times.