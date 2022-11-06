BBC shows Oliver Dowden abusive texts sent by Gavin Williamson during live interview

Oliver Dowden was shown the abusive text messages Sir Gavin Williamson sent to a Tory whip live on BBC 1 on Sunday morning.

The cabinet minister made an appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg and said Sir Gavin’s behaviour was “not acceptable”.

“These were sent in the heat of the moment at a very difficult time, Gavin accepts that he should have said these things and that he regrets it,” Mr Dowden said.

“We should all treat each other with respect and courtesy and that is not the case there.”

