Gavin Williamson ‘clearly not suitable’ to be minister, says Keir Starmer

Gavin Williamson is “clearly not suitable” to be in government and his appointment shows just how “weak” Rishi Sunak is, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The prime minister is under fire for bringing Mr Williamson back into the government despite being warned he was under investigation for allegedly bullying former chief whip Wendy Morton.

The minister has now been hit by fresh claims – accused of making a tacit threat by raising a sensitive issue about a female Tory MP’s private life.