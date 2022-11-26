Nearly two thirds of UK consumers say they are willing to cut their carbon footprint – but not if it means spending their own money on it.

New research shows older age groups are particularly resistant to investing their own cash in helping to save the planet, with 70 per cent of those aged between 55 and 64 saying they wouldn’t spend their own money for individual improvements such as solar panels or electric vehicles (EVs), compared with 63 per cent across all ages and 57 per cent of younger people aged 18 to 24.

The survey, conducted by green digital bank Tandem, shows that Britons are worried about the rapidly changing climate but are reluctant to fork out for improvements in the midst of a cost of living crisis.