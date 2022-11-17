Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt laid out his Autumn Budget on Thursday (17 November).

Mr Hunt's sweeping announcements included changes to income tax thresholds, large cuts to public spending and changes to road tax laws for electric vehicles.

The chancellor also addressed soaring energy bills and provided updates on inflation.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves criticised the plans, stating that Britain can "no longer afford a conservative government".

But how will the Autumn Budget affect you?

