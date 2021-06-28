Love Island is back! The first batch of ITV hopefuls are ready to start cracking on and pieing people off tonight. If things get too boring, the producers could always chuck Matt Hancock into Casa Amor. Having mugged off his ministerial position, the amorous MP has a bit more time on his hands. Westminster is feeling “the ick” over Hancock’s on-camera snogathon. But we’re not quite done with the whole sordid business. The government is now investigating how the camera footage got leaked, while Labour wants to probe into Hancock’s use of private emails.

