It’s hard to know what our leaders get up to in private. North Korea watchers believe the “emaciated” Kim Jong Un has undergone dramatic weight loss to show his people he’s working so hard that he skips meals. Our own dear leader has been cutting down on food since last year – but he’s refusing to give up much else. Boris Johnson won’t tell us whether he’s using his private email address to conduct government business. It looks like the biggest fall-out from the Matt Hancock affair is the emerging scandal over ministers’ insatiable appetite for private email accounts.

Inside the bubble

Chief political commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for today: