Ready for another round of Love Island? Show veterans are urging viewers to “be kind” to the next batch of contestants, after ITV announced a new series will start a week on Monday. The reality show at Westminster remains anything but kind. Matt Hancock has been forced to deny he’s “f****** hopeless” after Dominic Cummings revealed Boris Johnson’s cruel assessment of his health secretary. Cummings also claimed the PM wants to quit after the next general election so he can “make money and have fun”. Maybe Boris could have a bash at reality TV?

