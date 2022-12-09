Bosses of Nazanin jail placed on sanctions list for human rights abuses
Travel bans and asset freezes for torturers and commanders using sex assault as weapon of war
The former directors of a notorious Iranian prison where Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held have been put on a list of UK sanctions against human rights abusers.
Survivors of incarceration of Evin jail – where Nazanin and other British-Iranian joint nationals have been wrongly imprisoned – have described how torture, electrocution and even rape are used on dissidents.
The brutal prison’s former bosses Ali Cheharmahali and Ghloamreza Ziyayi are on a sanctions list of 30 individuals including Russians involved in abuses in Ukraine, arms dealers and commanders responsible for the use of sexual violence in conflict.
