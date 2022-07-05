UK ‘backsliding on human rights’, Council of Europe official warns
Dominic Raab has insisted his new bill of rights will not weaken protections
The UK is “backsliding on human rights” and must be stopped, a Council of Europe official has warned.
The organisation, which was co-founded by Winston Churchill following the Second World War, took aim at proposals to repeal the Human Rights Act, as well as new protest laws and moves to criminalise asylum seekers crossing the English Channel.
Dunja Mijatović, its commissioner for human rights, said: “Legal reforms should not weaken human rights protections in the United Kingdom.”
