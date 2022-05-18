Liz Truss says ‘high-paid jobs’ answer to cost of living crisis

Liz Truss has said the creation of more “high-paid jobs” will get Britain through the cost of living crisis, as she resisted calls to impose a windfall tax on the oil and gas giants.

The foreign secretary said an emergency levy would make it “difficult to attract future investment” – and suggested that better-paid jobs would help struggling Britons cope with soaring bills.

“The important thing is getting economic growth up, getting those high-paid jobs into our country, attracting the investment – that is what we need to do to sustain ourselves through a very severe economic storm,” Ms Truss told the BBC.