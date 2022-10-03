Jacob Rees-Mogg booed by protesters outside Tory conference
Jacob Rees-Mogg was pursued by angry protesters who jeered and booed, with some shouting ‘Tory scum’
Jacob Rees-Mogg was booed and heckled by furious protesters shouting “Tory scum” as he made his way to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.
The business secretary was escorted by several police officers as he walked across Victoria Square, which is just around the corner from his party’s annual gathering at the nearby International Convention Centre.
Mr Rees-Mogg was pursued by angry protesters who jeered and booed, with some shouting “Tory scum” at him as officers stayed in close proximity to the MP for North East Somerset.
