Jacob Rees-Mogg to tear up workers’ rights in smaller firms to make economy ‘dynamic’

Threshold for exemption from regulations lifted from 50 to 500 workers – and to include EU ‘retained law’

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Monday 03 October 2022 08:23
Treasury minister Chris Philp says firms under 500 staff will not face any business regulation

Workers will be stripped of rights in firms with fewer than 500 staff, under Liz Truss’s plans to exploit Brexit to create a more “dynamic” economy.

A shock move to lift the threshold for businesses exempt from regulations from 50 to 500 workers – and possibly 1,000 employees – has raised the alarm over a bonfire of protections.

Crucially, a review – to be led by business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg – will include all EU “retained law” which the prime minister has already vowed to replace by the end of 2023.

