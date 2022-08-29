Jacob Rees-Mogg to sell off offices as civil servants continue to work from home
Minister for government efficiency has previously criticised the Civil Service for continuing to work from home
Jacob Rees-Mogg plans to sell off government offices in London in a move to cut costs as civil servants continue to work from home.
The minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency is organising property sales and a reduction in operating costs totalling £2bn as expensive office space in the capital is “under-utilised”, The Telegraph reports.
The strategy, set to be published next week, comes as Mr Rees-Mogg has called for Civil Service staff numbers to be cut by a fifth, and after his repeated criticism of civil servants continuing to work from home after the pandemic.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies