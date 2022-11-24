Brexit: Jeremy Hunt fails to deny he was source for ‘UK seeking Swiss-style deal’ claim
But chancellor insists ‘I do not support, I have never contemplated’ tearing up Boris Johnson’s threadbare deal
Jeremy Hunt has failed to deny he was the source behind a claim the UK will seek a “Swiss-style deal” to improve the Brexit agreement – but insisted he did not brief that is his aim.
Quizzed by MPs, the chancellor said “I do not support, I have never contemplated” tearing up threadbare Boris Johnson’s deal, despite it being blamed for a big slump in GDP and cross-Channel trade.
But Mr Hunt failed, repeatedly, to deny he or an aide in the Treasury briefed journalists ahead of last weekend’s story which has reignited the Conservative wars over Europe.
