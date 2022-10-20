Jump to content

Will Jeremy Hunt put the environment at the core of his economic policy?

Analysis: The chancellor, a prominent ‘green tory’, recently spoke of the ‘vital’ need to decarbonise economy. Is this still his focus?

Harry Cockburn
Environment Correspondent
Wednesday 19 October 2022 18:38
Jeremy Hunt: A look at the new chancellor's political career

The UK’s fourth chancellor in four months differs from his three predecessors in that he is a so-called “green Tory” by dint of his membership of the Conservative Environment Network (CEN).

This group of backbench MPs supports government action to reduce emissions, invest in the green economy and reach the 2050 net zero target. As a serving minister, Mr Hunt is no longer eligible to be part of the group’s caucus, but is now listed on the CEN website as an alumnus.

Mr Hunt joined the group in March this year, with considerable fanfare, becoming the 133rd Conservative MP to join the network that includes around half of all Conservative backbenchers and 20 peers.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in