The UK’s fourth chancellor in four months differs from his three predecessors in that he is a so-called “green Tory” by dint of his membership of the Conservative Environment Network (CEN).

This group of backbench MPs supports government action to reduce emissions, invest in the green economy and reach the 2050 net zero target. As a serving minister, Mr Hunt is no longer eligible to be part of the group’s caucus, but is now listed on the CEN website as an alumnus.

Mr Hunt joined the group in March this year, with considerable fanfare, becoming the 133rd Conservative MP to join the network that includes around half of all Conservative backbenchers and 20 peers.