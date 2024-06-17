With a dash of Disney princess – Kate has become a bellwether for uncertain times

The prospect of Trooping the Colour without royalty’s star turn felt a bit like Britain’s sun-free summer. Flat. But with impeccable timing, accompanied by a photograph of the Princess of Wales in “the woods” (she’s not out of them yet), Kate rallied for the monarchy’s flagship event. Despite her cautious words, the princess clearly felt strong enough to bank on the King’s birthday parade being a “good day” rather than a “bad” one.

And sure enough, with a hallmark mix of duty and distance we were privy to a delightful dash of Disney princess. Heavy rain and hearty cheer accompanied Kate’s carriage as it swept down the mall. Foregoing the military parade for a seat in the Major-General’s Office, she then managed a glow-up moment on a briefly sunlit balcony, flanked by her immaculate brood. Storm clouds gathered, dissenters flew yellow flags, but he Firm pulled off a united front.

Although Saturday was the King’s official birthday, all eyes were on Kate. Royalty loves precision planning and the princess’s Jenny Packham white dress with black ribbon trim and regimental brooch was very much in keeping with her thought-through, elegant style. She may be under the weather but standards have not slipped. Irrespective of the unseasonal temperatures, thermals were never an option.