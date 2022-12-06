Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he agreed with the “basic case” made by many Leave supporters during the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Sir Keir said he understood the desire for more “control” from those who wanted the UK to quit the EU, despite his own backing for the Remain campaign.

“During the Brexit referendum I argued for Remain. But I couldn’t disagree with the basic case that many leave voters made to me,” the Labour leader said in a speech on constitutional reform on Monday.