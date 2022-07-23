Jump to content
Starmer privately asked whether he should resign from Corbyn’s top team, Streeting says

Streeting says he did not ‘judge’ Sir Keir for remaining in shadow cabinet

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Friday 22 July 2022 18:42
Comments
(Getty Images)

Wes Streeting has revealed Keir Starmer privately asked him whether he should quit Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet team over “challenges” the party faced, including antisemitism.

The comments from the shadow health secretary — a critic of Mr Corbyn’s leadership of the party — came as he defended the Labour leader for remaining in his predecessor’s top team.

Sir Keir was appointed shadow Brexit secretary after Mr Corbyn overwhelmingly defeated a leadership challenge in 2016 and remained in the top team until April 2020 when he was elected as leader.

