Rishi Sunak claims the Conservative Party would lose the next general election under Liz Truss’ leadership.

Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC radio, the former chancellor claimed it is “pretty clear” that he is the “best-placed person to beat Keir Starmer and beat the Labour Party.”

Referring to his party, he said: “We need to make sure that we can keep delivering change ... but we also have to go on and win a historic general election.”

Sky News will host the last leadership debate on Thursday, 4 August.

