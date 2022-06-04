Keir Starmer police questionnaire ‘asks about non-league football shirt’

A police questionnaire given to Sir Keir Starmer is said to include a series of questions about a non-league football shirt handed to the Labour leader during last year’s visit to Durham.

Durham Constabulary is investigating potential breaches of Covid laws by Starmer and his team over the “Beergate” gathering at which beer and curry was consumed.

The questionnaires sent to Starmer, Labour deputy Angela Rayner and party staff is “incredibly comprehensive” – and includes queries about a Consett AFC football top, according to The Times.