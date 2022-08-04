Study decodes how children’s noses help them better fight Covid

The lining of children’s noses are better at fighting the novel coronavirus than that in adults, according to a new study that explains why kids’ immunity has been better at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The research, published on Monday in the journal PLoS Biology, could explain why there have been fewer pediatric Covid-19 hospitalisations across the globe compared to cases in adults.

“Children have a lower Covid-19 infection rate and milder symptoms than adults, but the reasons for this have been unknown,” study co-author Kirsty Short from the University of Queensland said.