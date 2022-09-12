King Charles III vows to uphold ‘parliamentary traditions’ in address to MPs and peers
King vows to ‘faithfully follow’ precious principles of constitutional government
King Charles III has vowed to uphold the nation’s “vital parliamentary traditions” in his first visit to parliament as the new monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
“I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds [us] of the vital parliamentary traditions,” said the new King.
Referring to parliament as “the living and breathing instrument of our democracy”, he said the Queen had pledged to maintain “the precious principles of constitutional government that lie at the heart of our nation”.
