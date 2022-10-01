Kwasi Kwarteng to keep expert OBR Budget verdict secret for nearly two months
Chancellor resists calls for ‘reset moment’ for economy despite OBR promising forecast next Friday
An expert watchdog’s verdict on the tax-slashing mini-Budget will be kept secret for nearly two months after the chancellor refused to publish it.
Kwasi Kwarteng is defying calls, including from Conservative MPs, to reassure markets by revealing the official forecast of how his dash for growth will affect the economy.
After an unprecedented emergency Downing Street meeting on Friday, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said its initial findings would be on the chancellor’s desk within a week.
