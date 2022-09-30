Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Senior Tory MP says it’s now a question of how badly party will lose election

Charles Walker says Liz Truss has ‘duty to get the public finances in the best shape possible’ - for Labour

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Friday 30 September 2022 13:18
Comments
Liz Truss left speechless when questioned on mortgage rises

A senior Tory MP says his party has already lost the next general election and is urging Liz Truss not to wreck the economy before the inevitable defeat.

In extraordinary comments, Charles Walker said the government had a “duty to the country to get the public finances in the best shape possible” before it loses.

As polls put the Conservatives up to 30 points behind Labour after the tax-slashing budget gamble backfired, Sir Charles it is “hard to construct an argument” that his party retain power.

“I suspect the conversation is, you know, ‘how much do we lose it by’?” he told Times Radio.

He urged Ms Truss to hand over a decent “legacy” to Labour, adding: “We’re a Patriotic Party. That’s our first duty, is to the country. Our first duty is not to get re-elected, our first duty is to the country.”

Recommended

Sir Charles, a former chair of the 1922 backbench committee, admitted the Conservatives had suffered a “cliff edge collapse”, saying: “There’s no way of dressing this up as anything else but being pretty shattering.”

The comments came as the Treasury watchdog announced it will deliver a report on Kwasi Kwarteng’s backfiring budget next week, but the chancellor is refusing to publish it until November.

Another Tory MP, Peter Aldous, warned “time is running out to show the British people that the Conservative Party deserves to retain the honour of serving as their government”.

He stressed the need for “sound money”, adding: “Nothing about the chancellor’s opening weeks at the Treasury have reassured me – nor, more importantly, the markets – in this regard.”

The “dash to rush through fiscal policy measures without an accompanying OBR report” seemed almost “designed to provoke the markets at a time when they were already demonstrably volatile”.

The warnings come after a series of interviews by Liz Truss failed to dampen the market panic over the budget – and increased Tory jitters after she insisted there would be no rethink.

Sir Charles said: “There’s a general election in just over two years and I think it’s hard to construct an argument now that the Conservatives can win that general election.

“I suspect the conversation is, you know, ‘how much do we lose it by’? And what is our duty to the country and our duty to the country is to get the public finances in the best shape possible.”

He criticised ministers, from the prime minister down, who are trying to blame “international events” for the self-inflicted blunders of the tax-slashing budget.

Recommended

“The lack of humility is what I find most painful. You know, we have really got this wrong on many levels,” Sir Charles said.

“People have lost their mortgage offers,” he said, adding: “We cannot absolve ourselves from responsibility for this as people are right to be really cross and upset.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in