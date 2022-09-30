Our chancellor displays a shocking naivety when it comes to handling finances

So, Kwasi Kwarteng was warned. I have it on the highest, unimpeachable authority that the chancellor was told ahead of his tax-cutting measures that the markets would react badly.

Kwarteng apparently did not care, saying he was relaxed about the response. It’s bizarre, doesn’t make sense: a chancellor who apparently believes he is somehow impervious, on a mission, and hang the opposition.

What’s perplexing about the crazy, lurching ride he took his country on is that it was all completely unnecessary. The City had factored in the reduction in corporation tax and non-imposition of the planned national insurance increase ahead of their confirmation. They were sound measures, good for growth, to be welcomed by business – a sign of rapprochement after the Boris Johnson reign between Downing Street and industry.