Labour is unveiling the key “dividing lines” that it believes can beat Boris Johnson, as it seeks to quash criticism that Keir Starmer has failed to set out what he stands for.

A document released to The Independent sets out “the six big challenges facing Britain” – arguing Labour is ready to confront them, in stark contrast to the Conservatives who would “duck” them.

They range from building a green economy to beating the climate emergency, to “better work”, ending Tory “crime and disorder” and rebuilding what Labour sees as the UK’s battered standing on the world stage.